Bus stops around Maitland and Cessnock are being upgraded after both councils secured funding from the state government.

A total of 1.6 million dollars was made available for the improvements across NSW and from that 27 council’s received a share, to undertake works at 147 stops.

Cessnock Council received $88,000 to upgrade 13 bus stops, while Maitland council banked just over $77,000 for 27.

The improvements will include new shelters, improved access and seating.