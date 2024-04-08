Raptor Squad Arrest Man In Newcastle After Alleged Knife Attack

A man has been arrested in Newcastle, accused of pulling a knife during a confrontation with another man in Western Sydney last month.

Police were called to an address in Cranebrook on March 2 following reports of an altercation, during which one man allegedly lunged at the other with a large kitchen knife before fleeing the scene.

The investigation was passed up to the State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad which descended on the suburb of Bar Beach at about 11.40am today, where a 25-year-old man was arrested.

He has been taken to Newcastle Police Station and is expected to be charged with use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, use knife in public place – cause person to fear for safety, and affray.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.