Plans Lodged For New 4/5G Tower At Maryland

An impression of the proposed phone tower included in Optus’ submission

Optus has lodged a proposal for a new mobile phone tower at Maryland.

Plans currently before Newcastle Council show the telco is wanting to construct the 30 metre tall tower on the north eastern side of Bill Elliot Oval on Maryland Drive, which will have 4 and 5G output.

Optus says while attempts have been made to resolve service issues by reconfiguring or upgrading existing base stations, they have not worked as well as they would have liked.

Council will now consider the proposal.