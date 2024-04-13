Learner Rider Clocked More Than 40km Over The Limit At Singleton

Hunter police have been left shaking their heads after detecting a learner motorbike rider travelling more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit this week.

Officers were patrolling the Singleton area when they spotted the bike displaying L-plates travelling well-above the signposted 80km speed limit.

They clocked the rider’s top speed at approximately 121 kilometres per hour.

When they pulled the motorbike over, the learner rider was subjected to a roadside breath test which was negative.

He was hit with a $1036 fine for speeding and had his licence suspended for three months.