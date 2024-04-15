Fire crews rush to house fire at Greta

Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire in Greta this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue NSW have confirmed they are tackling the blaze impacting a single story home on The Barracks Close, to the west of Greta Train Station.

They arrived at around 2:10pm after receiving a number of triple-zero calls for help and crews quickly got to work trying to establish whether there was anyone inside.

Thankfully they were able to speak with the owner who had managed to self-evacuate.

Fire crews remain on scene working to extinguish the blaze.