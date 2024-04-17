Alleged Drunk Driver Escapes Overturned Ute Unharmed After Crash At Cessnock

An alleged drunk driver was lucky to escape injury when his ute ended up on its roof after crashing at Cessnock last night.

Emergency Services rushed to Allandale Road shortly before 7 o’clock to reports of the incident.

When they arrived they found the utility upside-down in the middle of the street after ramming into a parked four wheel drive, which was then forced into the back of a sedan parked in front.

The 27-year-old man who had allegedly been behind the wheel of the ute at the time was unscathed and no one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Police subjected the man to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.

After being arrested and taken back to the local police station, he allegedly blew 0.103 and was charged with mid-range drink driving.

His licence was also suspended.

The 27-year-old will appear before Cessnock Local Court next month accused of driving while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.