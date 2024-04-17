Firefighters Save Popular Anna Bay Shark And Ray Centre From Small Battery Fire

Part of a popular aquarium centre in Anna Bay went up in flames this morning.

Emergency services rushed to Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters on Jessie Road around 6.30am following a number of triple zero calls.

Fire & Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews arrived to find black smoke issuing from a wooden structure at the rear of the property.

They sprang into action, managing to quickly extinguish the blaze and ventilate the shed which only sustained minor damage.

Fire & Rescue said all of the workers at the centre managed to self-evacuate and there were no injures reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire found it was sparked when batteries ignited in the shed which was storing a number of rubber wet suits at the time.

The business is operating as normal today and has assured visitors that no animals were harmed during the early morning incident.

“[The fire] was quickly contained and we received only minor cosmetic damage,” the business said in a post to its social media page.

“The fire was nowhere near our animals, who were non the wiser”

“We thank the community for their support and hope to see everyone soon.”