Plans lodged for apartments in Maitland

Plans for a new apartment building in Maitland have been lodged with council.

The development would be built on Grant Street opposite the Senior Citizens Centre, housing 15 units and 19 car parking spaces within the four storeys.

The area is known for historically as flood prone, however the applicant says the flood levels have been incorporated into the design, with the habitable rooms sitting above the required 10.23 metre height requirement.

The development application also says the project would align with the state government’s policies of delivering homes through high density development.

Maitland Council will now consider the proposal.