Public help wanted to find young teen

Police hold concerns for the welfare of a young girl last seen the Elermore Vale area.

13-year-old Lilly Renyard was last seen at a home at Elermore Vale last Sunday afternoon.

She’s known to frequent Glendale, Edgeworth, Newcastle CBD or will possibly be on public transport.

Lily is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair/freckled complexion, about 162cm tall, of slim build, and long straight brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information into Lily’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.