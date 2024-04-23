News

Teenager charged over stabbing outside of shopping centre

Police have charged a teenager over a stabbing in the Central Coast.

It came following an altercation between three men and a 20-year-old man at a bus stop outside of a shopping centre in Bateau Bay at around 2:30pm on Monday afternoon.

After the culprits fled the scene, the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a stable condition.

Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the incident.

He was refused bail and will appear before a children’s court on Tuesday.

Inquiries into the whereabouts of the other two offenders remain ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

