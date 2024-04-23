Boomerang Park off leash area closed due to vandalism

Port Stephens Council have been forced to close the Boomerang Park off leash area after it was hit twice by vandals.

Over the last two weekends the site has experienced ongoing attacks, with deep tyre marks etched into the ground, causing significant damage.

The council says it is costing them and ratepayers thousands of dollars to repair and impacting the users of the facility.

Police are investigating and are calling on residents who may have witnessed anything to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 4983 7599.

It’s expected the site will be closed until mid-May.