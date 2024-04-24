Georgetown Moving Forward with Multi-Million Dollar Upgrades

Parts of Georgetown are looking forward to a facelift in coming months.

Council have approved the draft Public Domain Plan last night, which outlines future upgrades for the area and keeping in mind communities love of Georgetown’s village atmosphere.

Benefiting both residents and local businesses, the multi-million dollar upgrades will improve safety and convenience for pedestrians and cyclists with wider footpaths, upgraded street lighting and new pedestrian refuges.

Local businesses are also set to receive a refresh as council partners with businesses to beautify shop fronts, increase the number of trees and build a new public plaza at the intersection of Moate Street and Georgetown Road, creating a more attractive destination to support the shopping precinct.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says, the upgrades hope to meet the needs of a beloved and fast growing area of Newcastle.

“Georgetown is rapidly growing with new residential developments that include ground floor commercial opportunities, which will attract more families and business to the area,” Cr Nelmes said.

“It’s important we get the right mix of growth and local amenity for our residents and implement a design that has increased accessibility and encourages pedestrian usage and cyclist safety.

“This upgrade project will meet the needs of the Georgetown community to create a safer, more accessible and attractive environment to visit and enjoy.

“A major component of our Local Centres program includes drainage improvements. We will also look to partner with businesses to beautify local shop fronts through a future Façade Improvement Scheme.”