Four Teens Arrested And Charged After Early Morning Pursuit

Police have tracked down four teenagers who allegedly led them on a pursuit from one side of Newcastle to the other in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Hyundai Kona was allegedly stolen from a Wallsend address on Monday night and was seen around 2am the next morning at Fletcher and Maryland where several attempted break-ins had been reported.

Officers tracked the car down on Griffiths Road at Lambton, but the driver allegedly failed to stop, sparking a chase which tore through Jesmond and Elermore Vale before being terminated.

The hyundai was eventually found dumped on Ring Road at Callaghan, where several people were seen fleeing in the direction of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

Following inquiries, four males – three aged 16, and one aged 18 – were arrested in Shortland before being taken to Waratah Police Station.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent to commit serious indictable offence, face blackened/disguised with intent to commit serious indictable offence, be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, and breach of bail.

A second 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent to commit serious indictable offence, face blackened/disguised with intent to commit serious indictable offence, and be carried in conveyance without consent of owner.

Both appeared before a children’s court on Tuesday where they were formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday 27 May 2024.

A third 16-year-old boy was charged with affray, and be carried in conveyance without consent of owner.

He appeared before a children’s court yesterday where he was granted strict conditional bail to appear before the same court on Tuesday 11 June 2024.

The 18-year-old man was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent of owner. He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.