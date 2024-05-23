Plans lodged for servo, fast food and industrial development at Mayfield North

Newcastle Council is set to consider plans for a new service station and fast food restaurant at Mayfield North.

The proposal – worth almost $13 million – has been lodged this week, for a patch of land on the northern side of Industrial Drive, with an access road to be constructed from the set of traffic lights opposite Vine Street.

The plans also include the establishment of an industrial precinct consisting mainly of units.

While future tenants are yet to be locked in, the documents lodged as part of the development application says the petrol station, fast food outlet and industrial areas would operate 24/7.