News

Police on hunt for vandals who caused $50,000 in damage to homes in Cameron Park

Police are appealing for information after a number of vandalism attacks on newly-built homes in Cameron Park.

Over the weekend of May 4 to May 6, four properties were broken into and vandalised on Butterworth Street.

The extent of the damage includes holes kicked in the walls, a motorbike ridden through a room, graffiti on the walls, motor oil poured on the ground and pain splatter across floors, garages and bedrooms.

It is estimated to be around $50,000 in damage.

The new homes were ready to be handed over to the new owners.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Previous Article
X
X