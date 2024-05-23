Police on hunt for vandals who caused $50,000 in damage to homes in Cameron Park

Police are appealing for information after a number of vandalism attacks on newly-built homes in Cameron Park.

Over the weekend of May 4 to May 6, four properties were broken into and vandalised on Butterworth Street.

The extent of the damage includes holes kicked in the walls, a motorbike ridden through a room, graffiti on the walls, motor oil poured on the ground and pain splatter across floors, garages and bedrooms.

It is estimated to be around $50,000 in damage.

The new homes were ready to be handed over to the new owners.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.