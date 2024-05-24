Car ploughs into Swansea business

A shop at Swansea has been destroyed after a car ploughed into the store on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the rear of The Moderne haberdashery on the Pacific Highway at around 9:30am after a driver lost control of their vehicle in the car park and careered into the wall.

Thankfully, two people inside the store at the time narrowly escaped harm.

The owner told Fire and Rescue crews had the crash happened 20 minutes earlier her business would have been busy hosting a regular craft group.

Authorities helped cut the power supply, assess the structural integrity of the building, clear debris and extract the car from the ruins.