Man Charged Over Fatal Wingen Crash

Police have now laid charges against a man over his alleged role in a fatal crash in the Upper Hunter last month.

Around midday on April 4, emergency services rushed to the scene on the New England Highway at Wingen, where a Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan, and two trucks had collided.

A 41-year-old man who had been behind the wheel of one of the trucks was treated at the scene and taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The male driver of the other truck, aged 60, was uninjured.

The 63-year-old male driver of the Toyota and his female passenger were also taken to the John Hunter with serious injuries.

A crime scene was established, with officers from the Crash Investigation Unit commencing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Following inquiries, the 63-year-old man was yesterday issued a future Court Attendance Notice for negligent driving occasioning death and not give way (move from marked lane to another).

He is due to face Scone Local Court on Wednesday 12 June 2024.

His licence was also suspended.