Investigations are underway after a shopping centre in the Hunter was broken into.

Three people smashed the automatic doors of Lake Macquarie Square in Mount Hutton in the early hours of yesterday morning at about 1:30am.

Whilst inside, they then made their way to a jeweller, where they broke the window and stole several watches before fleeing the scene.

Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.