A man has been thankfully uninjured after an armed carjacking in Rutherford this morning.

Just after 6am a man had left his vehicle parked in the driveway of a business on Racecourse Road, when an unknown women got into the Mercedes 4WD.

Whilst the man tried to remove the woman from his car, an unknown man armed with a firearm appeared and directed the man to leave.

The woman then took off with the Mercedes, while the armed man left in a Nissan Skyline.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the vehicles, a 2012-model silver Mercedes Benz with NSW registration ETZ- 43F and a 1990-model white Nissan Skyline with NSW registration EOW-76F.

They urged the public not to approached the vehicles or the occupants and call triple 000 immediately