Beach restoration to push ahead

Two years after huge swells decimated Bar Beach, Newcastle council has announced works to protect the popular piece of coastline.

The stretch of beach, and the Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club, suffered significant damage from huge swells in April 2022.

The next phase of remediation work will concentrate on the southern end of the promenade adjoining Cooks Hills Surf Life Saving Club, including the reinstatement of a vehicle access ramp from Memorial Drive to the beach, and new stairs to enhance pedestrian access to the sand.

A wave deflector wall topped with a new walkway and handrail will be constructed to help protect the surf club and provide pedestrian access across the front of the building.

Image: previous Bar Beach erosion. Source: Newcastle City Council.