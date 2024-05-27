Woman Charged After Alleged DV Stabbing At Wyee

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in an alleged domestic violence-related attack in Lake Macquarie on Sunday night.

Emergency services descended on a Wyee Road address in Wyee around 11.20pm where they found the wounded 67-year-old man.

He had sustained head injuries as well as a stab wound to his torso and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment and was last reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Meantime, a crime scene was established at the house as police launched inquiries, with a 65-year-old woman now arrested and charged.

She spent the night in custody and is set to appear in Toronto Local Court today, accused of wounding/causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder (DV).