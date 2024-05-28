Toronto housing development approved despite public objection

A Toronto housing development has been approved by Lake Macquarie Council at last nights meeting.

The multi-dwelling housing development on 163-167 Excelsior Parade, Toronto, was approved despite almost 30 submissions in objection to the project.

The plan comprised of 26 dwellings, including eight two-bedroom dwellings, seven three-bedroom dwellings and 11 four-bedroom dwellings, aims to aid the cities current housing needs.

37 residential car parking spaces including single and double garages, and nine dedicated visitor parking spaces will be provided.

The application also includes the demolition of existing site structures and the removal of 73 trees and retention of 26.