Investigations are underway following a police pursuit across Newcastle

A manhunt is underway to find those involved in a pursuit across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie earlier this week.

At 11.20pm on Monday night, a pursuit was initiated towards Elermore Vale when a Toyota RAV4 allegedly failed to stop as directed at Wallsend.

The chase was called off when officers lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, the car was relocated at Windale and a second pursuit was initiated and then terminated again due to safety concerns.

Police later determined the vehicle was reported stolen from an address in Catherine Hill Bay that same day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.