Newcastle Council to add hydrogen truck to its garbage fleet

Bin morning is set to become quieter and cleaner in Newcastle with Council voting to add a new truck to its fleet.

Over 12 months a trial of the rear-loading hydrogen fuel cell electric truck will be undertaken as part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions from its vehicles and equipment.

The lease will include the option for a four-year extension based on the outcome.

Unlike diesel trucks, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles emit no exhaust, minimal heat and a trickle of pure water. They are also significantly quieter.

The Newcastle truck will run on Green Hydrogen. While the hydrogen energy to run the truck will be produced by electrolysis using grid power, Green Power Purchase agreements will offset any carbon emissions.