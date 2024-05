Police are on the hunt for a motorbike rider who injured a child at Raymond Terrace last week.

The rider, on an unregistered bike, rode through Riverside Park on Hunter Street just before 4pm on , when a three-year-old was struck.

The terrifying incident resulted in the child being taken to hospital.

As part of their investigations, police have released CCTV images of the motorbike rider.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.