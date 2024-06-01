Call for info following fatal at Kotara

A man has died following a crash at Kotara overnight.

About a quarter to 11, emergency services were called to Carnley Avenue following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police arrived to find the driver and only occupant of a black Kia Rio hatchback had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Despite the efforts of Ambulance Paramedics and first responders, the man died at the scene.

The man, believed to be aged in his 60s, is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash has commenced.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact Newcastle City Police.