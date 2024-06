Police are appealing for information about a woman missing from Newcastle.

47-year-old, Parris Valentine was last seen at Newcastle railway station last Tuesday (21st May 2024).

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, large build with short blonde hair and black eyes.

Parris is known to frequent the Bankstown and Newcastle areas.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information into Parris’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.