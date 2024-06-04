Gliders warn about transmission tower conflict

While the focus of alternative energy protests has been on proposed wind farms off the Hunter coast, one inland group has also raised warnings.

The Hunter Valley Gliding Club says there are safety and operational concerns about the proposed Hunter Transmission Project.

The project involves erecting 75-metre-high transmission towers to support power lines dangerously close to the club’s Warkworth airfield.

President Ben Coleman says the proposed placement of these transmission towers is not just a minor inconvenience – it’s a potential catastrophe waiting to happen.

He says despite engaging with the Hunter Transmission ‘project team’ and providing two submissions outlining concerns as well as substantial technical data on actual flight paths, the club fears that its voice may not be adequately considered in the decision-making process.

Photo: Hunter Valley Gliding Club.