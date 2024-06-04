Police launch an appeal to locate two teenage girls missing from the Hunter Valley

Hunter locals are being asked to keep an eye out for two teenage girls missing from the Hunter Valley.

12-year-old Monique Rowland and 13-year-old Emily Rowland, were last seen at a home on Skelltar Stock Route, Muswellbrook on Sunday (2 June 2024).

Monique is describe a being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Emily is described as Caucasian in appearance, 140cm tall, similar build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for their welfare due to their age.

Police ask anyone with information into their whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.