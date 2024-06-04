Man arrested following police chase through Maitland

A man has been arrested following a police chase through Maitland this morning.

Just after 11am officers were called to Finney Close in Rutherford following reports a man was acting suspiciously near a white utility, which had been reported stolen, but drove off in before they arrived.

A short time later it was spotted on High Street in Maitland and despite efforts to stop the ute, the driver sped off, leading to a pursuit which was terminated due to safety concerns.

The ute was eventually tracked down the bank of the Hunter River, where it had been abandoned.

A 28-year-old man was arrested nearby, after again attempting to evade police.

He was taken to Maitland Police Station, where he is expected to be charged.