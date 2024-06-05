Motorbike vandals cause more damage to a park in Raymond Terrace

Bikes have caused further damage to a park in Raymond Terrace this week.

Boomerang Park off-leash dog area in Raymond Terrace appears to have been targeted by vandals on motorbikes, causing costly damage to the grass area.

Following previous incidents in recent months, barriers were installed to prevent vehicles from entering the park, but these barriers have not deterred motorbikes.

The park will remain closed while the damage is assessed and grounds dry out before repairs can take place.

Police have been notified and anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station.

You can contact the station directly at 4983 7599.

Image: Port Stephens Council website