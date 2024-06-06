Heading to the women’s State of Origin tonight? Here’s all the details to get you there and home

If you are one of the more than 26,000 fans heading to the women’s State of Origin tonight at McDonald Jones Stadium — you’re being urged to utilise public transport.

Traffic around the Broadmeadow venue is expected to be heavy well ahead of gates opening at 5:15pm and on-site parking is only available to those with pre-purchased disability access only.

Newcastle Transport are putting on extra train, bus and ferry services — as well as running five shuttle bus services with direct links to and from the stadium Newcastle, Charlestown, Glendale, Wallsend and Mayfield.

There will be a number of free shuttles running at the following locations:

Stadium shuttle 1 – Newcastle CBD with stops at Queens Wharf, King Street at Bolton Street, Civic Park, Marketown and Tudor Street at Beaumont Street. Note: the stadium shuttle 1 will turn left onto Tudor Street from Parry Street and stop at Tudor Street at Beaumont Street.

Stadium shuttle 2 – Charlestown/Belmont with stops at Charlestown Square and Westfield Kotara. Two services will start from Belmont on the Pacific Highway at Macquarie Street, also stopping on Pacific Highway at Groves Road.

Stadium shuttle 3 – Glendale with stops at Stockland Glendale, Cardiff Station and Lookout Road at McCaffrey Drive.

Stadium shuttle 4 – Wallsend with stops at Wallsend Village, Newcastle Road at Blue Gum Road and Newcastle Road at Dent Street.

Stadium shuttle 5 – Mayfield with stops at Wests Mayfield, Mayfield shops, Waratah Station and Waratah Village.

Information on the shuttle services can be found here.

Transport for NSW says public transport is the most convenient option to get to the game, despite some rail trackwork from 8:40pm that will impact homeward journeys.

There is planned weeknight trackwork taking place on the Central Coast and Newcastle Line, and buses will replace trains from 8.40pm between Newcastle Interchange and Gosford.

Two dedicated trains have been organised to run from Broadmeadow to Newcastle Interchange and Central after the game.

For customers travelling to Newcastle, there will be a train which departs from Broadmeadow at 10.07pm with the first stop being Newcastle Interchange.

For customers travelling towards Gosford and the City, there will be a train that departs Broadmeadow at 10.36pm stopping at all stations to Berowra, Hornsby, Epping, Strathfield and Central Station.

Ferry services have also been extended from 11pm to midnight to allow for fans to return home after the game.