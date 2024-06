Police have launched an appeal to track down a missing teenager who could be in the Hunter.

13-year-old Starleigh Bates was last seen at 9pm on Wednesday on Weatherby Avenue in Cambridge Park in Sydney’s west.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 157 centimetres tall, of medium build with brown hair and grey eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and black tracksuit pants.

Police say Starleigh is known to frequent the Newcastle, Weston and Cambridge Park areas.