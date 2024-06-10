Hunter Locals Honoured With Awards During King’s Birthday Celebrations

A number of locals have been named on this years King’s Birthday Honours List.

Receiving the highest honour is Newcastle-born former Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan, who has been appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia.

Former Member for Charlton Greg Combet was also appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for his distinguished service as a politician and to the banking and superannuation industries.

A host of others from right across the region were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia including University of Newcastle General Conjoint Associate Professor James Scurry, Charles Cooke the founder of the Aberdeen Highland Games, Catherine Ringstad director of mission at Calvary Mater, Scone’s John Brooks, former Socceroo Kevin O’Neil, local netball stalwart Madeline Allen, Corlette hot air ballooner Ruth Wilson, local hockey icon Clifton Monaghan, and Audrey Koosman President of Hunter Wildlife Rescue.

A total of 737 people across Australia were recognised for conspicuous service to their communities in today’s Honours List.

Governor-General David Hurley congratulated all of them.

“Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not,” the Governor-General said.

“They are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community.”

A full list of recipients and their achievements can be found here.