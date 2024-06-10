House At Weston Gutted By Long Weekend Fire

Three people were lucky to escape from an intense house fire at Weston on Sunday.

Emergency services descended on the Lorikeet Close property just before 6.30am following reports of the incident.

When they arrived the three people inside the property had already managed to self-evacuate – one suffering from minor burns.

It took around three hours for NSW Fire & Rescue crews from Cessnock, Kurri Kurri, Abermain, Kearsley and Rutherford to gain the upper hand and extinguish the blaze.

Unfortunately, the home was completely destroyed as the flames had made their way into the roof cavity, quickly spreading through the entire structure.