Coal still king for employment

Coal mining jobs in NSW reached record numbers in March 2024, smashing through the 25,000 barrier for only the second time since coal job numbers were first recorded a quarter of a century ago.

The new record jobs number of 25,505 to March this year is the highest number of coal jobs ever recorded by Coal Services Pty Ltd since it began tracking the number of people working in coal mining in NSW in 1998.

The latest data shows that in the Hunter – NSW’s largest coal mining region – there were 14,750 coal mining jobs in March 2024.