Truck excavated as part of investigations into death of diver in Newcastle

A buried truck has been excavated at a property south of Sydney as part of investigations into the death of a diver in Newcastle more than two years ago.

On May 9 2022, emergency services were called to the Port of Newcastle after the male diver was located in the water with a large amount of cocaine, prompting extensive investigations which have been underway since.

Two men have been arrested, charged and remain before the courts, while a third man 32-year-old Johnny Fernandes De Silva remains at large.

Earlier this year strike force detectives released an image of a white Mitsubishi truck they believe to be connected to his disappearance and have now excavated the vehicle on a property in Menangle, which they will allege was used by those involved.

It was last seen heading southbound on the M4 Motorway in Pennant Hills on May 8, 2022.

Investigations are continuing.