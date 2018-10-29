Rescue Paramedics – Brett Stevens

Brent Speaks with Brett Stevens, Author and photo journalist about his new book Rescue Paramedics, he discuss how they deal with trauma, situations and how life is.



Rescue Paramedics, New Holland Publishers RRP $32.99 available from all good bookstores or online

www.newhollandpublishers.com

THE AUTHOR

Brett Stevens joined the NSW Police Force in 1982, where he served for

13 years. During this period, he worked in some of the toughest areas,

such as King’s Cross, the red-light precinct of Sydney and various patrol,

drug and tactical units. From 1989 to the mid-1990s he moonlighted as a

freelance photojournalist. Possessing a keen interest in law enforcement,

Brett studied crime and tactics across the USA, interviewing hundreds of

cops and publishing their stories in the international magazine market.

He is the author of A Hard Place: The Rise of Street Gangs. A reservist in

the Australian Army, he now works as a consultant in the field of risk and

emergency management for a multinational organisation.

