Newcastle Motorists Urged to be Tram Aware

The state government, Police and Keolis Downer are again pleading with motorists to be more tram aware in Newcastle’s CBD.

Since the service began operations in February, there have been over 200 near misses where rail lines and roads interact or intersect.

Roads and Maritime Services have adjusted the phasing of the lights, and will place more warning signs ahead of Stewart Avenue, Steel Street and Worth Place.

However a number of times, motorists have simply driven through red lights, often at speed.

Police say they will also be out and about in the coming weeks and will undertake enforcement operations at those locations.

Video/Image: NSW Transport