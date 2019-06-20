Man Dies in Wittingham Crash

A man has been killed following a two car crash at Wittingham yesterday evening.

It’s believed a Ford Falcon and a Mitsubishi Triton collided at the intersection of the New England Highway and Racecourse Lane around 5:45pm.

The 75-year-old Ford driver, a Singleton man, died at the scene.

The 42-year-old man behind the wheel of the ute was taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

He’s in a stable condition and has undergone mandatory testing.

Police are investigating; anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock