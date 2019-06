It’s “Political Watch” as Graham Richardson joins Brent Bultitude to discuss his thoughts on Unions in 2019 and also falling interest rates and impacts on Seniors. Richo talks about Israel Folau’s GoFund Me Page.

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast:

“Click” Below to read Richo’s articles in “The Australian”:

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/author/Graham%20Richardson