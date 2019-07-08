Man Charged with Lake Macquarie Robberies

A man’s been charged after more than $150,000 worth of machinery was allegedly stolen from construction sites in Lake Macquarie.

Police received multiple reports of robbery between the 2nd of July and the 6th of July from sites in Boolaroo, Mount Hutton and Dora Creek where items including a tipper truck, power tools, a quad bike and fuel were reportedly taken.

Investigating officers arrested a 40-year-old man at Warners Bay yesterday afternoon after a tipper truck he was travelling in was stopped on Albert Street.

The man has been charged with 15 offences including break and enter and goods in custody.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel