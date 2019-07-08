Man’s Body Found at Telarah Train Station



The search for a missing man in the Maitland area has today ended, with police locating a body.

They’ve been looking for a 61-year-old man since June 24, but today they were called to bushland near Telarah train station following reports that a body had been found.

While it is yet to be formally identified, investigators believe it to be that of the missing man.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The discovery caused delays along the train line this afternoon, with buses replacing all services.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

