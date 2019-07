A woman in her 20s has been airlifted to hospital after suffering head injuries in a car crash in Pokolbin..

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene along Palmers Lane on Tuesday morning, following reports a 23-year-old was trapped in the wreckage of her crashed car.

She was stabilised at the scene by paramedics, before being flown to Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.