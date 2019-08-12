Pair Arrested in Charlestown over Sydney Robbery

Lake Macquarie Police have charged a man and woman in Charlestown over the alleged theft of around $60,000 worth of goods at a Sydney business.

Officers began investigating a break and enter at the Smithfield premises back in June.

The man was arrested at a Charlestown shopping centre yesterday morning where he was allegedly trying to sell a several items.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at a nearby home, where she was allegedly found wearing a number of stolen items.

The man was also charged with possession of counterfeit money, a counterfeiting machine and a prohibited weapon.

They’ll both front Toronto Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel