Teralba Man Charged with Drink Driving Twice in Hours

A Teralba man has been charged after allegedly being caught drink driving twice yesterday afternoon.

Police stopped the man at around 2pm where he reportedly returned a mid-range blood alcohol reading.

He was charged at Toronto Police Station and released.

The 36-year-old then apparently jumped behind the wheel once again, crashing his car and coming dangerously close to crashing off the Teralba railway overpass bridge.

Police hit him with more charges, adding resisting arrest, driving while suspended, negligent driving and driving under the influence to his list of offences.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will front court on the 1st of October.

