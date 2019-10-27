JP TRAINING AT NSW JUSTICE ASSOCIATION

Being a JP is a serious undertaking, not just a couple of letters to tack on after your signature!

Very soon a JP will have to prove competency to maintain their appointment as a JP, to do this training is required.

This training is offered freely to members of the NSW Justice Association,

If you are serious about maintaining your appointment as JP, I urge you to attend our meetings to increase your skill set and knowledge of the ACT.

Please be advised our branch meetings are held on the 1st Thursday of each month at CLUB MACQUARIE ARGENTON at 7:00pm

The next meeting will be the 7th November

Please contact BOB SANDERS JP 196316 on 0412356556.