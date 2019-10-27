NSW Justices Association Publicity Officer. Bob Sanders JP 196316

Are you looking for a JP

Are you actively looking to become a JP

If you are an existing JP. You are welcome to join our organisation.

Do you require the services of one of our volunteers.

We operate desk at:

BONNELS BAY SHOPPING VILLAGE 1st Saturday of each month. 10:00am to 12:00pm

BELMONT CITY CENTRE 2nd Saturday of each month. 10:00am to 12:00pm

MORISSET SQUARE 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. 10:00am to 12:00pm

EDGEWORTH TOWN CENTRE 1st Thursday of each month 10:00am to 12:00pm and we are also at EDGEWORTH TOWN CENTRE the 3rd Saturday of each month 10:00am to 12:00pm

COME JOIN US on the 1st Thursday of the month at 7:00pm at CLUB MAQUARIE at ARGENTON

ALL WELCOME.

Contact BOB SANDERS on 0412356556

Note: There are no fees for any of our services.