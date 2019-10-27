NSW Justices Association Publicity Officer. Bob Sanders JP 196316
- Are you looking for a JP
- Are you actively looking to become a JP
- If you are an existing JP. You are welcome to join our organisation.
- Do you require the services of one of our volunteers.
We operate desk at:
BONNELS BAY SHOPPING VILLAGE 1st Saturday of each month. 10:00am to 12:00pm
BELMONT CITY CENTRE 2nd Saturday of each month. 10:00am to 12:00pm
MORISSET SQUARE 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. 10:00am to 12:00pm
EDGEWORTH TOWN CENTRE 1st Thursday of each month 10:00am to 12:00pm and we are also at EDGEWORTH TOWN CENTRE the 3rd Saturday of each month 10:00am to 12:00pm
COME JOIN US on the 1st Thursday of the month at 7:00pm at CLUB MAQUARIE at ARGENTON
ALL WELCOME.
Contact BOB SANDERS on 0412356556
Note: There are no fees for any of our services.