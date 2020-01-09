Three Charged Over Lake Macquarie Police Pursuit



Lake Macquarie police have arrested three people, over a high speed chase through Belmont yesterday.

Officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a Blue Ford Territory, that they suspected was stolen.

They stopped the driver on the Pacific Highway at 11am, but it wasn’t long before the car sped off.

A pursuit began but was terminated a short time later.

Police then spotted the driver and her two passengers walking south along the Highway before arresting them.

The 23-year-old female driver has been charged with multiple offences and will front court tomorrow.

A 31-year-old female passenger has also been charged and will face Belmont Court today, while a male passenger is due before court later this month.

Image: NSW Police