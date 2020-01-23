Woman Charged over Fatal Raymond Terrace Crash

A woman’s been charged over a fatal crash at Raymond Terrace last month.

It’s alleged a 21-year-old woman driving a Toyota crossed to the wrong side of Richardson Road on the 8th of December and collided head-on with a Holden Astra, killing the 58-year-old man behind the wheel.

The woman and her 62-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The 21-year-old was arrested at Raymond Terrace Police Station yesterday, where she was charged with six offences including driving under the influence of a drug.

The woman has been granted conditional bail and will front Raymond Terrace Local Court on the 24th of February.